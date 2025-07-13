Bihar shocker: Lawyer shot dead in broad daylight near police station in Patna The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Kumar, a lawyer by profession, though he had not been actively practising for the past two years.

Patna:

In a shocking incident that has once again raised questions over law and order in Bihar, a lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight on Sunday just 300 meters from Sultanganj police station in Patna. The incident has sparked panic in the area, with residents alarmed over rising incidents of violence in the state.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Kumar, a lawyer by profession, though he had not been actively practising for the past two years. According to the police, Kumar was attacked while returning after having tea at his regular spot.

Criminals fled the scene after firing

According to Patna East Superintendent of Police (SP) Parichay Kumar, unidentified assailants opened fire on Jitendra Kumar while he was near a tea stall. “He was taken to PMCH hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries,” the SP said. Three empty bullet shells were recovered from the scene.

Following the attack, the criminals managed to flee the spot. Locals who heard the gunshots rushed to the scene and informed the police. Officers from Sultanganj police station, along with Patna City Sub-Divisional Officer Atulesh Jha and SP Parichay Kumar, arrived at the location and initiated an investigation.

Investigation underway

Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the area and have also called in forensic experts to aid the probe. “The case is being investigated from every angle,” SP Kumar said, adding that preliminary statements from nearby witnesses are being recorded.

Family members of the deceased told police that Jitendra Kumar would visit the tea stall regularly. On the day of the incident, he was returning after having tea when he was shot.

Rising crime concerns in Bihar

The murder of Jitendra Kumar comes close on the heels of the killing of businessman Gopal Khemka, raising concerns over public safety. The back-to-back incidents of gun violence have created an atmosphere of fear among residents, particularly in urban parts of Patna.

Police say they are pursuing all leads and have assured the public that those behind the killing will be brought to justice. Meanwhile, local residents have urged the administration to take swift and strict action to curb growing criminal activity in the region.