Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Bihar: Lawyer arrested for carrying revolver to courtroom during hearing in Muzaffarpur.

Highlights A lawyer was arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for allegedly carrying a licensed revolver

He carried revolver to the court during the hearing of a case, police said today

Police immediately reached the courtroom and arrested the lawyer

Muzaffarpur news : A lawyer was arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for allegedly carrying a licensed revolver to the court during the hearing of a case, police said today (November 3).

The incident happened on Wednesday (November 2) when Additional District and Sessions Judge DK Pradhan noticed that advocate Pankaj Kumar Das was allegedly carrying a weapon in his courtroom during the hearing of a case.

"The judge immediately asked his security guards to take the weapon from the possession of the advocate, and ordered his immediate arrest," a police officer said.

Police immediately reached the courtroom and arrested the lawyer, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act, and IPC Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) was registered against him at the Town Police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Singh said.

"The arrest was made following the direction of the judge," he said.

Later, the advocate was produced before the chief judicial magistrate who sent him to judicial custody, the police officer said.

A group of lawyers urged judge Pradhan to forgive advocate Das. The judge told them that nothing could be done in this case, said a lawyer who was present there.

Muzaffarpur Bar Association president Ram Krishna Thakur said, "We have already registered our protest against the arrest of the lawyer before the judge."

"The bar association has called an urgent meeting to discuss the issue. We will decide our further course of action on Monday," he said.

Later, the arrested lawyer, in an application before the court, claimed that he was the victim of a conspiracy.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Will campaign for BJP in Bihar by-polls: Chirag Paswan

ALSO READ: Bihar: Massive fire erupts after cylinder explosion during cooking for Chhath Puja in Aurangabad