Bihar horror: 12-year-old girl raped, killed by her uncle in Bhojpur district

Bihar horror: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beaten to death by her uncle in the Bhojpur district of Bihar, police said on Tuesday. The crime took place in the Dharahara Hanuman Tola area on Monday night and the accused has been arrested, said a police officer.

While speaking to reporters, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhojpur, Raj, said, "The incident occurred in the Dharahara Hanuman Tola area on Monday night, under the jurisdiction of the Town police station. I visited the spot."

Accused tied girl's body to cot after killing her

The SP further said that the residents of the locality told the police personnel that the accused sexually assaulted the girl and beat her to death in his house. "The girl had gone to her uncle's house to borrow something. The accused then sexually assaulted and killed her," the members of the victim's family claimed.

The family also told police that the accused had tied the girl's body to a cot after killing her.

When the family began searching for the girl, they arrived at the accused's house and discovered her body tied to a cot. By then, other residents from the area had also gathered at the scene, the SP said.

He said that the locals handed over the accused to the police after beating him. "The girl's body has been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and an investigation has been initiated," the SP added.

(With PTI inputs)

