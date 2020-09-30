Image Source : FILE Bhopal horror: 2-day-old girl stabbed over 100 times with screwdriver, body dumped near temple

In a spine-chilling incident, a two-day-old girl was brutally stabbed over 100 times with a screwdriver in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The girl child's body wrapped in a shawl was found dumped beside a temple in Bhopal’s Ayodhya Nagar.

This is the third murder of a newborn girl in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in two weeks, reports TOI. Police are yet to identify the infant.

Police received information around 7 am on Thursday (Sept 24) that a wrapped-up baby was lying next to a temple, Ayodhya Nagar SHO Renu Murab said. The cops were left shunned when they unwrapped the infant --- her body was pockmarked with puncture wounds.

However, the police, initially thought someone had left the newborn near the temple at night and animals injured her. But the autopsy surgeon revealed that she had been stabbed with a screwdriver at least 100 times. Police believe the child was born at home.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case of murder and are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area.

