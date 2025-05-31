Bengal horror: Man walking around with sister-in-law's severed head arrested in South 24 Parganas district Bengal horror: According to police official, the man was apprehended in Bharatgarh on suspicion of killing his sister-in-law. Locals alerted cops after they found the man carrying the severed head of his sister-in-law and walking around in the locality.

Kolkata:

In a gruesome incident in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a man in Basanti area brutally killed his sister-in-law by beheading her with a sharp weapon on Saturday (May 31). He then roamed the streets carrying the severed head and the weapon covered with blood stains. After roaming around in the locality for some time, he ultimately walked into the Basanti Police Station and surrendered before the police. The police promptly took him into custody and are currently interrogating him to find out what prompted him to commit such a gruesome crime.

The accused has been identified as Bimal Mondal, and the victim has been identified as Sati Mondal, who was married to the elder brother of the accused.

Personal enmity or family clashes lead to brutal killing

“We suspect a family feud may have led to the chilling murder. He showed no remorse when he surrendered before us. He was carrying both the severed head and the murder weapon. His behaviour suggests he is not in a normal state of mind,” said a district police official.

An eyewitness said that while the accused was roaming around in the streets, he was cursing the victim and her husband. “He screamed that he had paid back for the injustice done to him for so many years. His rage was so intense that no one dared to stop him while he was roaming around with the weapon and the severed head, though some passers-by captured the video on their mobile phones,” said an eyewitness.

The locals have been left in shock. One of them said that for the last few days, there had been frequent quarrels between the victim and the accused, and the latter had issued threats.

“However, none of us imagined the family dispute would end in such a horrific act,” a neighbour said. The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem, and the weapon was also seized from the accused.

(With inputs from Onkar Sarkar)