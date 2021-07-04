CCTV captures snatching in Delhi's CR Park, 65-year-old woman dragged on road

Follow us on Image Source : CCTV/DELHI POLICE Delhi: 65-year-old woman dragged on road as criminal pounced on her to snatch bag

A 65-year-old woman suffered injuries when a criminal snatched her bag in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park area Saturday night.

When Inderjit Kaur ventured out of her house Saturday night, little did she know what was to follow. Just as she stepped out, a criminal pounced on her to snatch her bag.

Kaur refused to leave her bag and got dragged on road by the criminal. The entire video was captured on a CCTV and was released by the Delhi Police.

The criminal immediately escaped the scene while Kaur struggled to walk up to her house. The incident took place at 9.43 pm on July 3.

This is not the first such incident in the area. Similar snatching bids are a common sight as there are no street lights here, landlady Ritu Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered a case for robbery.

