Ayodhya: Man, accused of raping 4-year-old, arrested after encounter with police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The accused gets injured in a gunfight with the police

Police on Tuesday arrested a rape accused after a brief encounter with him in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the accused - Salman - was running away after firing at the police team when the exchange of firing took place near Tarapur village on Ami Alaapur Road of Maharajganj police station. The accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg after the encounter.

Salman allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl, who was missing for about 4 to 5 hours.

The accused kidnapped the girl when she was playing outside her residence and took her to his house where he raped her.

Ayodhya gang-rape accused's shopping complex demolished

In another development in a gang-rape case, the district administration on Thursday bulldozed a shopping complex here belonging to Moid Khan, a gang-rape accused alleged by the BJP to be a member of the Samajwadi Party.

Ayodhya police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who ran a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Purakalandar police station area of the district, and his employee Raju Khan for allegedly raping the 12-year-old girl two months ago and recording the act.

The incident came to light when recently a medical examination revealed that the victim was pregnant.

Heavy security arrangements were put in place in Bhadarsa town with the deployment of provincial armed constabulary and civil police to ensure that law and order is maintained, officials said.

On August 3, the Ayodhya district administration demolished Moid Khan's bakery that was allegedly built illegally over a pond.

Also read: Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata govt of 'detaining' four students ahead of Nabanna Abhijan rally