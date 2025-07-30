Assamese actor Nandini Kashyap arrested for allegedly killing Guwahati student in hit-and-run incident Assamese actor Nandini Kashyap has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Guwahati that led to the death of 21-year-old Samiul Haque. Kashyap allegedly fled the scene after the accident, and the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Assamese actor Nandini Kashyap was arrested on Wednesday after a 21-year-old student died after being rammed by a car allegedly driven by her in Guwahati with the incident now being called a hit-and-run case, police said. The accident took place around 3 am on July 24 in the Dakhingaon area of Guwahati.

The victim has been identified as Samiul Haque, a student at the Nalbari Polytechnic and also worked part-time for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

The actress has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent driving, and destruction of evidence. Police confirmed that Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has also been added to the case. According to officials, the actress was formally arrested at around 1:30 am on Wednesday, local media reported.

What happened on July 25

Reports suggest that Samiul was returning home when he was hit by a Scorpio allegedly driven by Kashyap. Eyewitnesses claim the actress did not stop to check on the victim and instead fled the scene. Samiul was taken to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries and multiple leg fractures. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

Student's family claims against Nandini

Samiul's family has alleged that Kashyap initially promised to cover his medical expenses but never appeared at the hospital. They have called for justice and a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the crash. The vehicle involved has been seized by police. However, Nandini Kashyap has denied any involvement in the accident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Who is Nandini Kashyap?

Nandini Kashyap is a well-known Assamese actress who recently appeared in the film Rudra alongside Ravi Sarma, Adil Hussain, Joy Kashyap, and Archita Agarwal. She is also a popular content creator, fitness enthusiast, and the winner of Ms. India New England 2021.