Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Andhra Pradesh: Jilted lover strangles SBI employee, sets her body on fire in Anantapur

In a spine-chilling incident, a young man along with his friend mercilessly murdered his former girlfriend, who was working at the State Bank of India and then set her body on fire after she rejected his advances. The incident took place in Dharmavaram Mandal of Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh. The accused identified as Gooty Rajesh, now arrested, worked as a mason was reportedly angry over the woman's relationship with another man.

The accused Rajesh was picked up for questioning and he later confessed to the crime, the police said.

According to police, the deceased Snehalatha, a contract employee of State Bank of India (SBI) in Dharmavaram, had dated the accused but had reportedly distanced herself. Later, she grew close to her classmate in college and this allegedly angered the accused. Following this, he planned to kill her.

On Tuesday morning, Snehalatha went to the bank. Since then, she had been missing. Her parents lodged a missing person complaint at the Anantapur One Town police station.

According to reports, call records revealed that the accused Rajesh called Snehalatha for a meeting on Tuesday and took her on his bike. He later strangled her during an argument over her friendship with her classmate. He then set her body on fire.

The police found Snehalatha's body at an isolated field on the outskirts of Dharmavaram Mandal Badannapally on Wednesday morning.

అనంతపురం జిల్లా ధర్మవరం మండలం,బడన్నపల్లిలో స్నేహాలతను అత్యంత కిరాతకంగా హత్యచేసిన ఘటన తీవ్రంగా కలిచివేసింది.రాజేష్,కార్తీక్ తన కూతురిని వేధిస్తున్నారు అంటూ ఫిర్యాదు చేసినా పట్టించుకోకపోవడం వలనే ఈ రోజు తన బిడ్డ హత్యకు గురైందంటూ ఆ తల్లి పడుతున్న...(1/2) pic.twitter.com/fmifXQ6Pqh — Lokesh Nara #StayHomeSaveLives (@naralokesh) December 23, 2020

Snehalatha's parents have alleged that two youth -- Rajesh and Karthik -- were stalking and harassing their daughter and killed her after she refused their advances. The couple had long complained to police that they had been harassing their daughter under the pretext of love.

Dharmavaram police have registered a case on the incident and have launched a comprehensive investigation. Also, the police are investigating Karthik's possible role in the crime.