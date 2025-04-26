Andhra Pradesh horror! Man brutally kills parents over 'property dispute' in Vizianagaram district Andhra Pradesh horror: Following this, Raja Sekhar ran over his father and mother with a tractor and fled the scene, police said, adding that the property was also under debt. Meanwhile, police are on the hunt for Raja Sekhar and have registered a case.

Vizianagaram:

A man has allegedly murdered his own parents by running a tractor over them in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Saturday (April 26). As per reports, he killed his mother and father over a property dispute. Vizianagaram district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal said P Raja Sekhar ran a tractor over his parents P Appala Naidu and P Jayamma, around 4:30 pm today.

“They have a property, and the son wanted to sell it. He wanted a share of that, but the father was unwilling to share it with him,” Jindal told media. On Saturday, Raja Sekhar brought an excavator to level the property, but Naidu rejected the idea and sent it, leaving his son enraged.

Following this, Raja Sekhar ran over his father and mother with a tractor and fled the scene, police said, adding that the property was also under debt. Meanwhile, police are on the hunt for Raja Sekhar and have registered a case.

More details are awaited in this regard.