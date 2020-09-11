Image Source : VIDEO GRAB WATCH: Robbers casually walk into jewellery store in Aligarh wearing mask, sanitise hands then robs it

A jewellery shop was looted in broad daylight by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh city. The men casually walked inside the store following full ‘covid protocol’ by wearing masks and sanitising their hands before they pulled out their guns from their pockets and started robbing. The heist was captured on camera installed inside the shop.

The robbers casually pointed their country-made guns at the store workers as they proceeded to stuff their bag with jewellery. While one of the thieves was holding the revolver, the other jumped over the counter and began looting the jewellery from the shelves.

There were three customers present in the store who didn't move an inch as the looting continues.

According to local media reports, the shop owner has claimed that valuables worth Rs 40 lakh were stolen.

