Aftab Poonawala narco test today, accused brought to Ambedkar hospital in Rohini

Aftab Poonawala narco test: Shraddha Walkar's murder accused has been taken to Ambedkar hospital in Rohini from Tihar jail for the narco test which is expected to begin at 10 am.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Published on: December 01, 2022 9:15 IST
Image Source : KUMAR SONU, INDIA TV AND ANI Accused in Shraddha murder case Aftab Poonawala narco test will be conducted today.

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Accused Aftab Poonawala, who brutally murdered his girlfriend and chopped body in 35 pieces, narco will be conducted today. The accused has been taken to Ambedkar hospital in Rohini from Tihar jail. The narco test is expected to commence at 10 am. 

Aftab Poonawala was taken to Ambedkar hospital in a jail van carrying under 3rd Battalion of Delhi Police security cover.

