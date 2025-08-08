Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin brother murdered in Delhi's Nizamuddin over parking dispute, 2 arrested According to preliminary information, Asif Qureshi, the victim, had a dispute over parking a scooter, which led to his murder. Police are investigating the case further.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin brother Ais Qureshi was allegedly killed by a man in Delhi area over a parking dispute, police said on Friday, adding two people have been arrested over the killing.

The incident took place in the Nizamuddin area on Thursday night. The victim, Asif, reportedly had a dispute with an unidentified man over parking a scooter, which escalated to a criminal act.

The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR in this connection, and further investigation is underway.

Two arrested

Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder and also recovered a sharp weapon, which was allegedly used by the accused to attack Asif Qureshi.

The dispute stemmed from a neighbour parking a scooter in front of Asif's house on Thursday night.

Huma Qureshi's Delhi connection

Huma Qureshi has deep roots in Delhi. She was born and brought up in the city until she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

Her father Saleem Qureshi, runs the well-known Saleem's restaurant chain. She also studied at Gargi College of University of Delhi.