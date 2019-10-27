AC mechanic held for stealing customers' mobile phones

Representative image

A 21-year-old air-conditioner (AC) mechanic has been arrested for allegedly stealing expensive mobile phones of his customers, police said on

Sunday.

The accused was identified as Sohel Sarfaraz Sheikh, police said.

Sheikh is a habitual offender. He used to steal the phones of the people, whose houses he visited for repairing ACs, an official of Kherwadi police station said.

"One person approached the police with a complaint that he lost his expensive phone after Sohel visited his place for repairing an AC. After the complaint, police checked the CCTV footage, in which Sohel was spotted making suspicious movements while stepping out of the building," the official said.

"The accused was then picked up from his house in Bandra. During the interrogation, he admitted that he had stolen the complainant's phone. He was then arrested and five expensive phones were recovered from him," assistant police inspector of Kherwadi police station, Pandurang Lonkar, said.

Sohel has been booked under IPC section 379 (theft), the official said, adding that he had been earlier held by the D N Nagar police for similar offences.