 50-year-old man held for rape attempt on baby girl in Madhya Pradesh

Thursday, June 04, 2020
     
A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a baby girl on Thursday morning in Indergarh town of Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said. The victim, aged less then two years, is grand-daughter of the accused mans friend, they said.

Datia Published on: June 04, 2020 18:44 IST
A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a baby girl on Thursday morning in Indergarh town of Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said. The victim, aged less then two years, is grand-daughter of the accused mans friend, they said.

In the morning, the accused lured the girl by offeringchocolate and took her to his house where he tried to rape her, said Indergarh police station in-charge Raju Razak.

When the girl started crying, the accused fled the spot, but was later arrested, Razak said.

On the complaint of the victims family, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was registered against the accused, the official added.

