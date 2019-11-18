Monday, November 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. 50-year-old drug addict husband kills wife, commits suicide by jumping in front of train

50-year-old drug addict husband kills wife, commits suicide by jumping in front of train

On Saturday night, Surajbhan Kesarwani had an argument with his wife Asha alias Rani (45) and in a fit of rage hit her with a blunt weapon, they said. Later that night, he fled home and committed suicide by jumping in front of the Mahakaushal Express near Piprawal Bridge, police added

PTI PTI
Banda Published on: November 18, 2019 16:05 IST
UP: Man kills wife, later commits suicide by jumping in front of train
Image Source : ANI

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and later committed suicide by jumping in front of an express train in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Monday(Representational)

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and later committed suicide by jumping in front of an express train in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Monday. On Saturday night, Surajbhan Kesarwani had an argument with his wife Asha alias Rani (45) and in a fit of rage hit her with a blunt weapon, they said. Later that night, he fled home and committed suicide by jumping in front of the Mahakaushal Express near Piprawal Bridge, police added.

After ascertaining the man's identity, police reached his house early on Sunday morning to find his wife dead, they said. Police added that Kesarwani ran a roadside eatery and was a drug addict. The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter, who were at home when the murder took place but are said to be unaware of the incident, police added.

ALSO READ| Six minors killed after tractor trolley overturns in Bihar

ALSO READ| Husband commits suicide after shooting pregnant wife

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

Next StoryPublic prosecutor in Walayar sisters death case removed: Kerala Chief Minister  