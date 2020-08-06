Image Source : PTI 5-year-old girl raped by teenage relative in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a boy aged around 16 while she was visiting her maternal grandparents' house for Rakhi in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Ghantoli area on July 30 and the complaint was lodged by the girl's mother on Wednesday, they said.

The boy, who is a relative of the survivor, is yet to be detained, Ghantoli SHO Bannalal said.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted on Thursday and later in the day her statements was recorded before a magistrate, the station house officer said.

The girl, who came to Ghantoli with her mother, has alleged that the teenager tempted her with toffees and took her to his house in the neighbourhood and raped her, Bannalal said citing the complaint lodged.

He said the boy is the cousin of the girl's mother.

There was a delay in reporting the matter as the girl's father was away and her mother was allegedly pressured by her family members to not approach police, the officer said.

When her father returned and herd about the incident, he asked the girl's mother to lodge a police complaint, Bannalal said.

A case of rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the boy, the officer said.

