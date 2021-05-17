Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI 45-year-old Covid infected woman 'sexually assaulted' in ICU at Patna hospital

A 45-year-old Covid-infected woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a ICU ward in a hospital in Bihar capital Patna, her daughter has alleged.

Meanwhile, the police is investigating the matter and questioning people. CCTV footage of the hospital is also being examined.

According to the Facility Director of the hospital, an internal team has been constituted. "They did not find anything. Police is here, they are investigating too. Woman's daughter has levelled allegations against 3 people," he told news agency ANI.