'Papa hit Mumma with stick, strangled and hanged her', 4-year-old child's drawing solves murder mystery The victim's father has alleged that her daughter was being harassed by her in-laws after she gave birth to a daughter as they wanted a son. Moreover, her husband used to beat her over dowry demands.

In a surprising turn of events, a drawing of a daughter revealed her mother's murder mystery. The 27-year-old woman, named Sonali, died under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. Following this, her family reached the hospital and created a ruckus.

The family alleged that the in-laws killed her daughter killing her for dowry. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the spot, convinced the family and sent the body for postmortem. The entire incident was later narrated by the deceased's four-year-old daughter. She sketched the circumstances of the murder and what she saw.

She said that her father hit her mother with a stick and then hanged her. The daughter said that her father used to beat her mother a lot. "Yesterday he beat mummy a lot, hit her with a stick.. then strangled mummy. I told Papa that if you beat my mummy, I will break your hand, then Papa gagged my mouth, then Papa hanged mummy and lifted her in his lap and threw her down," she added.

Everyone was shocked and surprised by the daughter's drawing. After the postmortem of the deceased, the last rites were performed. The woman was cremated by her four-year-old daughter. The daughter said that her father killed her mother and ran away. "That is why I have cremated my mother," the girl said.

Meanwhile, the police have said that a woman died under suspicious circumstances in the Panchvati Colony of the Thana Kotwali area. The family members alleged that the woman had been murdered. At the same time, the father of the deceased said that the daughter was married to Sandeep Budhauliya, who lives in Jhansi, in 2019. He works in a pharmaceutical company. Sanjay said that the daughter's in-laws were demanding a car in dowry. They used to beat the daughter. After marriage, Sonali gave birth to a daughter. The in-laws were unhappy with her gender and said that they wanted a son. The father alleged that the in-laws used to harass her for the birth of the daughter.