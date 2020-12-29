Maharashtra: Man arrested for allegedly raping air hostess in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

Image Source : GOOGLE Pune man arrested for allegedly raping, assaulting air hostess

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by police in Pune for raping and assaulting an air hostess. According to news agency ANI, the arrested man allegedly raped and assaulted an air hostess in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on December 26.

Police said that an FIR has been registered with the Wakad Police station. It said that the two had met through an online dating application and decided to meet each other in person.

According to the victim's version, she had gone for dinner with the accused wherein he forced her to drink alcohol. The man insisted on dropping her home. But he took her to his house and raped her.

Maharashtra: A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping & assaulting a 26 years old air hostess in Pimpri Chinchwad on December 26. According to the FIR, they met through online dating application Tinder. — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Police said that the lady filed a complaint on December 27 and the man was taken into custody. Police said that the woman is currently undergoing treatment at hospital here.

Police said that an FIR has been lodged under Section 376, 376 (2)(m), 325, 328, 366, 386, 504 of the IPC.

