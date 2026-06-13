25-year-old Hyderabad YouTuber stabbed to death, accused brother-in-law absconding

Hyderabad:

A 25-year-old person was stabbed to death by his in-laws in Golconda area of Hyderabad on Friday, the police said. The deceased was identified as Shaik Mahaboob alias Chandi Masood who was a YouTuber and also worked as an electrician.

He had a love marriage around one-and-a-half years despite opposition from some of his family members. The couple also had a child, but tensions remained high between Mahaboob and his in-laws.

On Friday afternoon, he returned to his residence at Kumarwadi, which come under the jurisdiction of the Golconda police station, when suddenly three men barraged into his home and attacked him with a dagger.

Mahaboob suffered a severe head injury and was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The police have identified the main accused as Shaik Sohil, who was his wife's brother. Sohil had some "issues" with Mahaboob and killed him because of them.

According to the police, at around 3.20 pm, Sohil and a couple of his friend, Afu and Jabir, entered the deceased's residence and attacked him, killing him instantly. The police are trying to find out the exact reason for murder.

A first information report (FIR) has also been registered and Mahaboob's body has been sent for post-mortem. The three accused remain absconding, though, and the police have formed multiple teams to apprehend them. Investigation is also underway to find if anyone else was involved in the killing.

The incident has triggered panic in the area, and the locals and family members of Mahaboob are demanding strict action against the accused.

"We are verifying everything thoroughly during the investigation and will provide an update once it's done," the police said. "We will put in 100 per cent effort to arrest them as quickly as possible and present them before the court. The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received."

Apart from this, the police are also recording the statements of eyewitnesses. Based on their statements and the evidence collected by the teams, further action will be taken, the police said, while adding that it will ensure that justice is served in the case.