23-year-old woman stabbed on busy street in Lucknow, rushed to hospital; accused on run | VIDEO

Lucknow:

A 23-year-old woman was left critically injured after she was stabbed by a man on a busy street in Uttar Pradesh's capital city of Lucknow on Friday night, the state police said.

The victim was identified as Shalini Mishra, while the accused was Vikas, and the incident happened in the state capital's Manak Nagar.

According to the police, Shalini and Vikas knew each other, with some unconfirmed reports suggesting that the duo lived in the same colony in Lucknow. However, the two recently had a dispute after which the accused decided to stab the woman.

The entire incident was captured in a video that showed the attacker using a knife to stab the victim, while the bystanders were seen calling the police and asking the man to leave the woman. However, Vikas still managed to stab Shalini, critically injuring her.

Upon commiting the crime, he fled from the site. Later, the police reached the spot and Shalini was taken to the Lok Bandhu Hospital. As of now, she is being treated and her condition remains unknown.

Coming to Vikas, the police have launched a hunt to arrest him. A case has been registered and an investigation remains underway, as the Uttar Pradesh Police continues to probe every possible angle.

Woman's throat slit by husband in Lucknow

A similar incident was reported in May when a 26-year-old woman was killed by her husband following a domestic row. The incident happened in Lucknow's Bazaar Khala area and the woman was identified as Chandni, while the accused husband was Mohammad Shahid.

She was found in an unconscious state near Eidgah Gate No 12 and was taken to the KGMU Trauma Centre, where she was declared dead by the doctor. Later, the police arrested Shahid and registered a case against him. A knife was also recovered, which the police believed was used in killing Chandni.

According to the police Chandni and Shahid got married around seven years ago and lived at the Takiya Chand Ali Shah area in Bazaar Khala. They would often fight with each other, and it could be a reason why Shahid murdered Chandni. A probe remains underway in the case.

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