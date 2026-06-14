22-year-old Sikkim woman murdered by boyfriend in Bengaluru over affair suspicion

Bengaluru:

A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Karnataka's capital city of Bengaluru over an affair, the police said on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Ati Hangma Subba.

The incident happened in the Doddakanahalli area of Bengaluru, which comes under the jurisdiction of Bellandur police station. The accused has been arrested.

According to the police, Subba worked as a receptionist at a salon in Bengaluru. She reportedly entered into a relationship with one, identified as Purba Lepcha, about a month ago and the two started staying together in Doddakanahalli.

The police said Lepcha, who hails from West Bengal's Darjeeling, works as a waiter at a hotel.

On Thursday morning, the two had an argument, as Lepcha alleged that Subba was in an affair with another friend. During the altercation, the accused allegedly attacked Subba with a kitchen knife and slit her throat.

Subba died on the spot, the police said, while adding that the accused was arrested this morning. Further details will be revealed once the investigation is completed.

Woman murdered by ex

Bengaluru's incident is somewhat similar to a Mohali murder where a man stabbed her ex girlfriend to death following a breakup. The victim was identified as Dimple, who worked in Mohali's Sector-66. She was in a relationship with the accused, identified as Harvinder, for a few years but had a breakup recently.

The two were also colleagues and worked at a packers-and-movers company. On June 4, the accused used a knife and stabbed Dimple to death. The entire incident was caught on office's CCTV, which showed the Harvinder repeatedly stabbing Dimple before she died.

The accused was immediately arrested by the Punjab Police and action is being taken against him. "Further action will be taken after everyone's statements are recorded," Aman Baidwan, Station House Officer (SHO), Mohali's Phase-11 Police Station, said.

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