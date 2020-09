Image Source : PTI Woman's body found in Delhi's Mundka area; husband absconding

A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her home at a labour camp in Bakkarwala in Outer Delhi's Mundka on Thursday. According to police the woman was strangled to death. The deceased was identified as Shabila Khatoon.

The victim's husband, Majid (21), is absconding.

During preliminary investigation, it was learnt that her husband suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, a officer said, adding that a case has been registered.

