Delhi: POCSO case registered against teacher for allegedly raping minor girl in CR Park area According to the victim, the teacher had threatened and blackmailed her. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by her tuition teacher in south Delhi. According to the police, the incident was reported on Wednesday when the girl came with her father to the police station to lodge a complaint.

"On 26/02/2025, a 15-year-old girl, a resident of CR Park, came with his father and reported that she had been attending tuition classes conducted by the accused, also a resident of CR Park, from 2022 to 2025. Further, she alleged that the accused mentally harassed and raped her multiple times in the tuition centre," a police statement read.

The accused also threatened the victim and blackmailed her emotionally, the statement said quoting the complainant.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said, "The minor alleged that she had been attending tuition classes conducted by the accused from 2022 to 2025. She alleged that the accused mentally harassed and raped her multiple times in the tuition centre."

He added that the accused also threatened the victim and blackmailed her.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Pune rape case: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar promises swift action; Rs 1 lakh reward for information on accused