Chhattisgarh: Woman files cyber fraud case after son buys 'weapons' worth lakhs for online game

Image Source : AP 12-yr-old buys 'weapons' worth Rs 3.2 lakh

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old made 278 transactions and purchased 'weapons' for an online battle game. The incident was reported from Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, where a woman had filed a complaint of cyber fraud with the police. In the complaint, the woman mentioned she had witnessed a fraud of Rs 3.2 lakh. Later, the police found out that the woman's son had bought ‘weapons’ for an online battle game.

According to the police, the child had made 278 transactions from her phone over a period of nearly three months, which had gone undetected because no OTP was asked for the debits.

When enquired, the child said there were two other children in his group who play the game and now it is suspected they too bought ‘weapons’ worth lakhs.

Police also found that the transactions had been made from her phone between March 8 and June 10. They suggested she speak with her son.

She did, and was stunned to learn that he was hooked on an online game and had made financial transactions without her knowledge to buy ‘additional features and weapon upgrades’.