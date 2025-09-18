Woman Naxalite carrying Rs 5 lakh reward killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma A day earlier, twelve Naxalites, including nine who had a total bounty of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Among them were five women.

Raipur:

A woman Naxalite, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head, was on Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, PTI reported citing the police. Identified as Buski Nuppo, the Naxalite was wanted in multiple violent incidents.

According to officials, the gunfight broke out in the morning on a forested hill located between Gufdi and Permapara villages, under the jurisdiction of Gadiras police station. A team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a specialised unit of the state police, was conducting a search operation based on intelligence inputs about Naxalite presence in the area.

Accused was wanted in 9 cases

After the exchange of gunfire ended, security personnel recovered the body of 35-year-old Nuppo. She was a member of the Maoists' Malangir area committee and had been wanted in connection with nine serious Naxal cases spread across three police stations in Sukma and Dantewada districts.

Police also recovered a 315 bore rifle along with five cartridges, a wireless set, eight detonators, around 10 meters of Cordex wire, four gelatin sticks, gunpowder, a radio, Maoist literature and other items from the encounter site.

12 Naxalites surrender in Narayanpur

A day earlier, twelve Naxalites, including nine who had a total bounty of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Among them were five women. According to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police, Robinson Guria, they gave themselves up in front of senior police officers and officials from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The surrendered members said they were disillusioned with the "empty" ideology of the Maoists, upset by the violence against innocent tribal people, and troubled by rising internal conflicts within the banned group.

So far in 2025, security forces have killed a total of 247 Naxalites in various encounters across Chhattisgarh.