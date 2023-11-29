Chhattisgarh woman kidnapped, raped and murdered, five arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Chhattisgarh: A 28-year-old woman was raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police informed on Wednesday. According to reports, five people have been arrested in this case.

The victim's body was burried in Kerajharia forest under Pali police station limits by the accused, Korba SP Jitendra Shukla said. The incident surfaced after woman's father on September 30 lodged missing complaint.

The woman had gone to Korba town on September 28 but did not return. cops said. While the police was searching for the woman, her father received a call for ransom call demanding Rs 15 lakh.

On Tuesday, five men surrendered in a court at Katghora in Korba district in connection with the case. They were then arrested and remanded in police custody, the SP said.

“During interrogation, the main accused Sonu Lal Sahu (27) confessed to abducting the woman and strangling her to death after raping her.

Later, he buried the body in Kerajharia forest with the help of his friends Sandip Bhoi (21), Virendra Bhoi (19), Surendra Bhoi (21), Jiva Rao (19),” he said.

It was Sahu who made the “ransom” call to mislead the police as he had already killed the woman by then, the official said. All accused are natives of the Pali area, the SP said, adding that further probe is underway.

With inputs from PTI