Chhattisgarh: Woman, her newborn twins die owing to lack of oxygen in ambulance

In a tragic incident, a woman and her two newborn babies died allegedly due to a lack of oxygen facilities in an ambulance while being transferred to a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. According to the information released, the incident occurred on Monday (November 25) when the deceased woman, identified as Kanti Rathiya, an Anganwadi worker, gave birth to twins during a premature delivery at her home in Jogipali village under the Kartala development block.

As the newborns' health remained critical due to the premature delivery at seven months, they, along with their mother, were initially shifted to the Kartala Health Centre. After an evaluation, the health staff there referred them to the Medical College and Hospital in Korba. However, the trio died while being transferred to the hospital.

About the incident

Speaking about the incident, Dr. S. N. Kesari, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) of Korba, said, "Kanti Rathiya, an Anganwadi worker, gave birth on Monday to twins at her home in Jogipali village under the Kartala development block. It was a premature delivery in the seventh month of pregnancy, and the newborns' health was weak."

"The family initially shifted them to the Kartala Health Centre, but they were later referred to the Medical College and Hospital in Korba after an evaluation of their health. Unfortunately, all three died while being transferred. The exact cause of death is yet to be identified," he added.

Family alleges death due to lack of oxygen in ambulance

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Bihari Lal Rathiya, the husband of the deceased, claimed that his wife and newborn babies died due to the unavailability of oxygen in the ambulance. However, this claim has been refuted by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) of Korba.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the allegations, Daud Kujur, the in-charge of the police outpost at the Medical College and Hospital in Korba. said, "Police are recording the statements of the relatives of the deceased, and further investigations are underway."

(With inputs from PTI)