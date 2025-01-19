Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Wild bear kills father-son duo, injures two others in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

In an unfortunate incident, a man and his son were killed while two others sustained injuries when a sloth bear attacked them in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said on Sunday. Providing details about the incident, a forest official said that the incident occurred on Saturday on a hill near Dongarkatta village under the Korar forest range.

He added that the bear first attacked two men Suklal Darro (45) and Ajju Kureti (22) while they were collecting wood in the forest on Jailnkasa Hill. In the fatal attack of the wild animal, Darro died on the spot while Kureti sustained serious injuries, he said.

Bear attacks second time killing father

The official added that forest and police personnel reached the spot soon after the incident. The injured men were subsequently shifted to a hospital, he said. However, when forest personnel and locals were removing Darro's body, the bear attacked again, killing Darro's father, Shankar Darro, the official said.

Forest team deployed to catch wild bear

In the second attack by the bear, forest guard Narayan Yadav also sustained injuries on his hands. Later, the authorities used JCBs to remove the bodies from the forest, the official said. The attack has left villagers in panic and thus the forest personnel have been deployed in the area to track the bear's movements. Accordingly, the villagers have been advised not to venture into the forest, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)