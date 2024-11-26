20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway division

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In the latest development, at least 20 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed in Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning, the railway officials said. The train derailment affected the movement of passenger trains, railway officials added.

Providing additional information, a public relations officer of the Railways said that a coal-laden freight train was heading to Katni from Bilaspur. During the journey, 20 wagons derailed between Khongsara and Bhanwartank railway stations around 11.11 am.

He further said that a team of officials from Bilaspur was dispatched to the scene and work was underway to clear the track and restore the movement of trains. The movement of trains on the Bilaspur-Katni section on both the Up and Down lines was disrupted, they said.

Trains diverted, no casualties

Due to the train derailment, movement of passenger trains including the Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh Utkal Express and Durg-MCTM (Udhampur) Express was affected. These trains were diverted later, the officials said.

Talking about the cause of derailment, the officials said that the exact reason for the incident would be ascertained after a probe. No casualties were reported in the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)