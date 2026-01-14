Chhattisgarh's Sukma sees major Naxal surrender: 29 lay down arms amid intensified operations Chhattisgarh: Among the surrendered cadres was Podiam Budhra, the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan leader in Gogunda carrying a Rs 2 lakh reward, along with other DAKMS members, militia personnel, and Janatana Sarkar operatives.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh):

Twenty-nine Naxalites from the banned CPI (Maoist's) frontal organizations surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, marking a significant blow to Maoist influence in the Darbha division. Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan highlighted the surrenders under the "Poona Margem" rehabilitation initiative, crediting the state government's policy and recent security camp establishment in Gogunda for dismantling a key Maoist stronghold.

Surrender details and key figures

The group included Podiam Budhra, Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS) head in Gogunda with a Rs 2 lakh bounty, alongside members from DAKMS, militia, and Janatana Sarkar wings. They turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials, swayed by rehabilitation promises offering security and reintegration into society.

Impact of new security camp in Gogunda

Gogunda's rugged terrain once served as a safe haven for Maoists' Darbha division, but a newly set up security camp triggered aggressive anti-Naxal operations, search drives, and sustained pressure that eroded their operations. This has notably weakened the insurgents' support network, prompting these surrenders and signaling a tipping point in the region.

Campaign against Naxalism

Chavan urged remaining Maoists to abandon violence for a dignified life. Recent trends show momentum- 63 surrendered in neighbouring Dantewada on January 8, in Sukma on January 7 and over 1,500 statewide in 2025. Aligning with the Centre's March 31, 2026, deadline to eradicate Naxalism, these developments reflect escalating surrenders amid fortified security and policy incentives.