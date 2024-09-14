Stones pelted on Vande Bharat in Chhattisgarh, glasses of three coaches damaged

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stones pelted on Vande Bharat in Chhattisgarh, glass of 3 coaches broken

Bijapur: As many as five people have been arrested after stones were pelted on Vande Bharat in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Reportedly, glasses of 3 coaches were damaged in the incident. This is the same Vande Bharat train which PM Modi was going to virtually flag off on September 16. At the time when the stone pelting happened, the trial run of Vande Bharat train was going on in Mahasamund.

Stones were pelted during the trial run of Vande Bharat train in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, in which the glasses of three coaches C2-10, C4-1, C9-78 were broken at Bagbahara railway station. RPF officer Parveen Singh said, "The train left from Mahasamund at 7.10 am. Around 9 am some anti-social elements pelted stones on the moving train near Bagbahara. The police patrol party which was onboard informed about the incident. After the information, a team immediately went and investigated and five accused were caught. The names of the five accused are Shiv Kumar Baghel, Devendra Kumar, Jeetu Pandey, Sonwani and Arjun Yadav."

Earlier, stones were pelted at a New Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express train between Phagwara and Goraya rail section causing damage to a glass window. They said no one was injured in the incident. The matter was brought to notice by two Gurugram-based passengers who heard a thud caused by an object striking the outer part of the couch near their seat when the train departed Phagwara.