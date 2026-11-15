'Sports replacing guns in Bastar': BJP chief Nitin Nabin hails development in Chhattisgarh's tribal belt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday underlined that a new era of development is emerging across the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh, particularly in the Bastar region that was once associated with Left-wing extremism and violence.

He said there is huge enthusiasm among Bastar's youth for new opportunities, especially in sports and education. Sports is increasingly "replacing the gun as a symbol of aspiration, while an atmosphere of confidence and opportunity is taking shape", he asserted.

This, Nabin said, is helping Chhattisgarh build a new identity.

Nabin extends greetings on Tribal Pride Day

Virtually addressing the state-level Tribal Pride Day celebrations held in Dharamjaigarh on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union and state ministers, and party leaders, the BJP chief also extended his greetings to the tribal community on Tribal Pride Day.

Nabin also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his decision to observe the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas had brought national recognition to the struggles, sacrifices and contributions of tribal icons.

Praising Sai, Nabin said the initiatives undertaken by his government for sports, education and development were laying the foundation for positive change in tribal areas.

The Bastar Olympics, he said, was an important example of this transformation. More than 1.5 lakh people participated in the event in 2024, while the number increased to nearly four lakh in 2025. This growing participation reflects the aspirations of Bastar’s youth and their increasing access to opportunities to showcase their talent.

Tribal students making their mark at national level

In his remarks, Nabin said Chhattisgarh has 75 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, which are creating new opportunities for tribal students. During the academic year 2025-26, a total of 408 students from these institutions qualified in JEE and other competitive examinations, including 346 students who cleared JEE Main.

He said these achievements demonstrated that with access to quality education, proper guidance and opportunities, students from remote tribal regions could also excel at the national level.

Nabin remembers Birsa Munda's legacy

Nabin also remembered the legacy and sacrifice of Birsa Munda, saying he had dedicated his life to protecting tribal rights and dignity through his struggle against British rule. Furthermore, he described the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas as an important occasion to honour the history, identity and self-respect of tribal communities.

He also recalled the contributions of Chhattisgarh’s tribal icons, including Narayan Singh, Gundadhur and Gend Singh, stating that their struggles and sacrifices were an integral part of India’s cultural and national heritage.

Development schemes reaching the last mile

Referring to central government initiatives such as the PM-JANMAN scheme, Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Nabin said these programmes aimed to extend basic facilities to remote tribal areas and particularly vulnerable tribal groups.

He emphasised that preserving tribal culture, traditions and way of life was as important as ensuring economic and social development in these regions. Extending the benefits of development to the most remote communities, he said, remained an important priority.