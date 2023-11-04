Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey murdered in insurgency-hit Narayanpur days before Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The mortal remains of Ratan Dubey was brought to the District Hospital in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: A BJP leader Ratan Dubey was murdered on Saturday in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P has informed.

On being asked about Naxal involvement, the IG said that a team has been dispatched to the location and anything in this connection will be clear after the probe.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Ratan Dubey was brought to the District Hospital in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur.

Speaking on the killing of the BJP leader, party's state in-charge, Om Prakash Mathur siad, "While Ratan Dubey he was chairing a meeting with the party workers in an interior village, was attacked by the Naxals... I appeal to the party workers & leaders that we will take revenge for this by winning the elections. We are with his family... Target killings are happening continuously. This shows that the law & order situation in the state is worsening..."

