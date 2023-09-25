Chhattisgarh elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch 'Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna' in Raipur today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (MGANY) today (September 25) at the Awas Nyay Sammelan programme in Bilaspur district. The programme will be held in Parsada (Sakri) village under the Takhatpur development block in Bilaspur district.

This scheme is aimed at offering financial assistance to individuals who are homeless or families living in kutcha houses in rural areas. At 'Awas Nyay Sammelan', Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will disburse the first instalment of Rs 25,000 each to 1,30,000 beneficiaries for the construction of houses.

Of the 1.30 lakh beneficiaries, 1 lakh are those who are listed on the permanent wait list (PWL) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY- rural), but are yet to get the benefit of the Central scheme.

Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate other development and construction projects

During the event, Rs 5 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 500 beneficiaries as part of the Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Awas Sahayata Yojana (MNSASY), which was inaugurated in May this year. The MNSASY provides assistance of Rs 1 lakh to construction workers who are registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. This financial support is intended to assist in the construction of houses for these workers.

Gandhi and Baghel will also participate in the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies for development and construction projects valued at Rs 524.33 crore in Bilaspur district. Additionally, they will distribute appointment letters to 2,594 newly recruited teachers.

About Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna

Under MGANY, financial aid will be provided by the Chhattisgarh government to those homeless families who were left out of the survey list of the Socio-Economic Caste Census -2011 (SECC-2011), the official said.

According to the officials, the Chhattisgarh State Socio-Economic Survey 2023 was conducted on directions of the chief minister between April 1 and April 30 this year, in which 10,76,545 families were found to be homeless or having kutcha houses.

Under this scheme, assistance of Rs 1.30 lakh will be given to each beneficiary in remote areas and Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas for the construction of houses.

The scheme is also aimed at benefiting 6,99,439 eligible beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY- rural), who are on the permanent wait list and yet to get the benefit of the PMAY. These 6,99,439 families were not approved houses under PMAY Rural due to the non-allocation of targets from the Central government, the official said.

The elections to the 90-member assembly in Chhattisgarh are slated for later this year. The legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh will end on January 3. In 2018, the Congress secured a massive victory by winning 68 seats out of 90 in the state while the BJP secured 16.

