Parastarai village leads water conservation efforts in Chhattisgarh, hosts 'International Water Conference'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

In the face of a nationwide challenge of declining groundwater levels, Parastarai village in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district has emerged as a leader in water conservation. Through community-driven initiatives, innovative farming practices, and a collective commitment to environmental stewardship, the village has reversed the trend of water depletion, achieving a significant rise in groundwater levels.

Dhamtari, located approximately 66 kilometers south of Raipur, was identified in 2022 as one of the 150 districts across India at risk of groundwater depletion. Despite the district’s access to four major dams, including the Ravishankar Sagar (Gangrel Dam), over-reliance on underground water for paddy cultivation had led to significant depletion. To address this, the Chhattisgarh government launched a series of water conservation initiatives, with Parastarai at the forefront.

International Water Conference

In recognition of these efforts, the Dhamtari administration will host a two-day International Water Conference on October 5 and 6 at the Ravishankar Sagar. The event will highlight the contributions of farmers from Parastarai and neighboring villages in adopting sustainable farming practices, such as crop rotation and soil revival techniques. These efforts have proven successful in conserving water and improving local agricultural conditions.

The conference will feature discussions on various water conservation strategies, including rainwater harvesting, rooftop water collection, and improving existing methods to combat groundwater depletion. A key focus will be the role of farmers in driving change through the adoption of less water-intensive crops and community collaboration.

Addressing groundwater depletion

The Jal Shakti Ministry’s 2022 survey revealed that despite Dhamtari’s four dams, including the Gangrel Dam across the Mahanadi River, groundwater levels were steadily declining due to the overuse of borewells for irrigation. Farmers were heavily reliant on underground water for paddy cultivation during both the Rabi and Kharif seasons, exacerbating the depletion.

In response, the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government directed local authorities to raise awareness among farmers about the benefits of crop rotation. The aim was to reduce the overuse of groundwater, particularly in water-intensive paddy cultivation. Over the next two years, the Dhamtari administration, with support from local farmers, achieved notable results, turning Parastarai into a symbol of environmental consciousness.

Community-led revolution

The village of Parastarai, with only 300 households and a population of 1,500, was hit hard by drought. Despite its proximity to the Gangrel Dam, residents faced parched borewells and cracking soil. Inspired by these challenges, villagers, led by their Sarpanch Parmanand Adil, made a collective decision to change their farming practices.

“All the villagers have decided that any farmer who sows paddy during the Rabi season will incur a fine of Rs 27,000 per acre. Additionally, if water from paddy fields flows into other farmers’ fields of pulses or oilseeds, the paddy grower will face an extra fine of Rs 37,000 per acre,” Adil explained.

Villagers also committed to reducing paddy cultivation from twice a year to once a year, choosing instead to grow pulses and oilseeds, which require less water and offer better profitability. The move not only addressed the groundwater depletion issue but also introduced a more ecologically balanced approach to farming.

Social harmony

Moreover, Parastarai’s efforts extended beyond water conservation. The village implemented a ban on plastic and took steps to protect local trees, numbering and tying Raksha Sutra to older trees as a symbol of their commitment. Villagers also participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, planting trees in the names of their daughters and daughters-in-law.

Adil proudly noted that Parastarai’s success has inspired neighboring villages like Ranwa, Khartuli, Potiyadih, and Bagtarai to adopt similar practices. "We have focused on increasing water and greenery, but we have also prioritized nurturing these resources," Adil said.

Moreover, the Sarpanch also asserted that there have been no criminal incidents in Parastarai over the past three years, with not a single FIR filed during that period.

Recognition from authorities

Dhamtari District Collector Namrata Gandhi praised the efforts of Parastarai and the state government, stating, “The improvement in groundwater levels in many villages, including Parastarai, is a result of the villagers' environmental awareness and the efforts of the state government. Dhamtari district has now emerged from the endangered category concerning underground water. The success of Parastarai village has strengthened the Jal Jagar Abhiyan.”

The Jal Jagar Abhiyan, a water conservation campaign launched in Dhamtari, has played a key role in raising awareness about the importance of saving surface water and adopting sustainable agricultural practices. Parastarai’s success has given the campaign momentum and inspired others to join the movement.

Jal Jagar Maha Utsav & Water Conference

The International Water Conference, hosted at the Ravishankar Sagar in Gangrel, will feature a range of events focused on water conservation. These include group discussions on topics like “Thoughts on Water, Support of the World,” a documentary competition titled “Autobiography of Water,” and a Jal Sabha centered on the theme “Right to Water.”

Industrial participation will be encouraged through a stall exhibition titled “Contribution of Industries, Solution for Water.” Additionally, the conference will showcase the “Chhattisgarh Water Journey,” an exhibition highlighting local water conservation efforts. Thrilling water Olympics and a drone show will also be part of the event, engaging children and promoting awareness.