Two Naxals gunned down in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district According to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan, automatic weapons were also recovered from the spot. The encounter between Naxals and security forces is still underway.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh):

Two Naxals were killed by security forces in an encounter which broke out in the forest area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday. As per officials, the incident took place under the limits of the Kukanar Police Station area of the district. According to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan, automatic weapons were also recovered from the spot.

The encounter between Naxals and security forces is still underway. Earlier, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje was killed in IED blasts in Sukma district. According to IG, ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty to prevent any Naxalite incident, when the IED blast occurred near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road, due to which ASP Konta Division, Sukma district, Akash Rao Giripunje sustained serious injuries. He later succumbed to the injuries.

8 IPS officers get new postings for anti-Naxal operations

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh government issued fresh postings to eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and deployed them on anti-Naxal operations duty in the state. The development came after Akash Girepunje, the additional superintendent of police (ASP-Konta division) in Sukma district, lost his life in a Naxal-planted IED blast on Monday.

All eight transferred IPS officers, belonging to the 2021 batch, were posted as city superintendents of police (CSP) in different districts, a government official said, adding the state home department issued the transfer order on Tuesday. As per the order, Surguja CSP Rohit Kumar Shah has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (anti-Naxal operations) in Sukma district, and CSP Jagdalpur (Bastar district) Udit Pushkar as ASP (anti-Naxal operations) in Dantewada district.

New ASPs appointed for anti-Naxal Ops

Korba CSP Ravindra Kumar Meena and Raipur CSP Aman Kumar Raman Kumar Jha have been posted as ASPs (anti-Naxal operations) in Bijapur district. CSP Jagdalpur Akash Shrishrimal will be ASP (anti-Naxal operations) Bhanupratappur in Kanker district, it said. CSP Civil Lines Raipur Ajay Kumar and CSP Bilaspur Akshay Pramod Sabadra have been posted as ASPs (anti-Naxal operations) in Narayanpur district.

Besides, Raigarh CSP Akash Kumar Shukla has been posted as ASP (anti-Naxal operations), Special Task Force, Baghera in Durg district.

Earlier on Monday, ASP Girepunje was killed and two other police officers were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded at a stone quarry near Dondra village in Sukma district.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Naxal leader Bhaskar, who carried reward of Rs 45 lakh, killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh