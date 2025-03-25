Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Dantewada district Dantewada encounter: On March 20, security forces gunned down 30 Naxalites in two encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts of the state.

Dantewada encounter: As many as three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh today (March 25), said police. The fresh encounter came days after security forces killed 30 Naxals in two separate encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts.

A gunfight erupted around 8 am in a forest along the Dantewada-Bijapur border during an anti-Naxalite operation by security forces, a police official reported.

He said that the bodies of three Naxalites, along with firearms and explosives, were recovered from the spot. The operation was still underway in the area and further details are awaited, he added.

Over 100 Naxalites killed in 2025

With this encounter, more than 100 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in different parts of Chhattisgarh in the year 2025. This year till March 1, around 83 Naxalites had been killed. Notably, in the year 2024, more than 200 Naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 22 Naxals surrender in Bijapur as govt's rehabilitation policy offers new hope

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Two security personnel injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Bijapur