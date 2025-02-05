Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kill 30-year-old man on suspicion of him being informer in Dantewada

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

A 30-year-old man was brutally hacked to death by Naxalites in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, reportedly on suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Wednesday. Notably, this is the third murder in the past two days in Dantewada and Bijapur districts.

A group of unidentified Naxalites abducted Hadma Emla from his house in village Kakadi under the Aranpur police station area on Tuesday night and took him to the adjoining forest, a police official said.

Naxals killed a villager by slitting his throat

According to the preliminary investigation, the assailants accused the 30-year-old man of being a police informer before slitting his throat and abandoning his body near the village. Upon being notified of the incident on Wednesday morning, a police team arrived at the village and sent the body for an autopsy.

Security forces immediately launched a search operation in the area to trace the assailants, the official added.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of two men, one of them a former Naxalite, in neighbouring Bijapur district two days ago. The two were killed by Naxalites, as per the police.

Similar incidents happened in past

Earlier, on January 26, Naxalites killed a 41-year-old man in the Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur, accusing him of being an informer. On January 16, they killed a 48-year-old man in the Mirtur area of Bijapur for the same reason. According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in various incidents of Naxal violence across the Bastar region, which includes seven districts, including Bijapur.

Notably, local body elections will be held in Chhattisgarh this month. Elections for 173 civic bodies — including ten municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats — will take place on February 11. Additionally, Panchayat elections will be held in three phases on February 17, 20, and 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Three jawans injured in IED blast in Bijapur-Dantewada border area

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 25 kg of IED in plastic container detected on Bijapur road, says police