'Mockery of constitutional provisions': Congress questions legality of Chhattisgarh cabinet expansion Chhattisgarh Cabinet Expansion: Congress has criticised the cabinet expansion, calling the move against the 2003 law, which states that the strength of the council of ministers cannot go beyond 13 or 15 per cent of the total strength of the assembly.

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's move to expand his cabinet has drawn criticism from Congress, which has questioned the legality of the step. On Wednesday, three first-time MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were sworn in as ministers, taking the strength of the council of ministers to 14.

The grand old party, however, has criticised the cabinet expansion, calling the move against the 2003 law, which states that the strength of the council of ministers cannot go beyond 13 or 15 per cent of the total strength of the assembly. The Chhattisgarh Assembly comprises 90 members.

Speaking at a press conference in Raipur on Wednesday, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel raised concerns over the expansion and accused the BJP of making a 'mockery' of the constitutional provisions.

"The rule clearly states that only 15 per cent of the MLAs can become ministers. When our government was in power, we had written to the Prime Minister requesting one additional minister, citing Chhattisgarh's vast geography, but the demand was rejected," he said.

"Now the BJP has increased the cabinet size. Has the Government of India allowed this? Was there a gazette notification? If not, this expansion is unconstitutional," he added.

'Appointments under RSS's influence'

Deepak Baij, Congress' state unit chief, also reflected the views of Baghel and said that the new ministers were appointed under the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is the ideological mentor of the BJP. He also alleged that the saffron party has 'humiliated' its senior leaders, who didn't even attend the swearing-in ceremony.

"Senior MLAs like Dharamlal Kaushik and Ajay Chandrakar did not even attend the oath ceremony. It shows how they have been pushed into a ‘Margdarshak Mandal.' Unlike our govt, where seniors were respected, the BJP has discarded its stalwarts. Infighting will only intensify," he said.

Who were the MLAs sworn in as ministers?

The three first-time MLAs who were sworn in as ministers were Rajesh Agrawal, Guru Khushwant Saheb and Gajendra Yadav. The oath was administered by Governor Ramen Deka at the Raj Bhavan in Raipur.

While Agrawal has been given charge of tourism, culture, religious trust and endowment ministries, Khushwant has been assigned skill development, technical education and employment, and Scheduled Caste Development departments. Meanwhile, Yadav has been made the minister for school education, law and legal affairs, and cottage industry.

What does the law state about council of ministers?

According to the Constitution, the total number of ministers, including the chief minister, in the council of ministers cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total number of the state legislature.