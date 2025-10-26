21 Maoist cadres, including 13 women, surrender with weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker They handed over three AK-47s, two INSAS rifles, four SLR rifles, six .303 rifles, two single-shot rifles and a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL).

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) :

In a significant development, 21 Maoist cadres surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, on Sunday, handing over 18 weapons to the police. The cadres laid down their arms under the 'Poona Margem: Rehabilitation through Reintegration' initiative, launched by the Bastar Range police to facilitate the reintegration of former insurgents into society.

Naxals hand over 18 weapons, including AK-47s

"The 21 includes Division Committee Secretary Mukesh. Thirteen are women ultras. The 21 comprise four divisional committee members, nine area committee members and eight part of the outlawed movement's lower rungs. They all belong to Kuemari/Kiskodo Area Committee of the Keshkal Division (North Sub-Zonal Bureau) of the Communist Party of India (Maoist)," the official said.

They handed over three AK-47s, two INSAS rifles, four SLR rifles, six .303 rifles, two single-shot rifles, and a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), the official added.

210 Naxalites had surrendered

This comes after mass surrenders in the Bastar region earlier this month. On October 17, a total of 210 Naxalites, including Central Committee member Rupesh alias Satish, who carried a combined bounty of Rs 9.18 crore, surrendered in Jagdalpur, Bastar district, handing over 153 weapons to authorities.

Similarly, on October 2, 103 Naxalites, 49 of whom had a cumulative reward of over Rs 1.06 crore, surrendered in Bijapur district, also part of the Bastar region. These surrenders reflect the ongoing success of the police's rehabilitation and reintegration initiatives.

