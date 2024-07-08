Monday, July 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Man kills girlfriend in hotel room, dies by suicide on railway tracks in Chhattisgarh

Man kills girlfriend in hotel room, dies by suicide on railway tracks in Chhattisgarh

The man allegedly killed his partner and then died by suicide on the railway track. The police later recovered the body of the woman in a hotel room.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Raipur Published on: July 08, 2024 9:16 IST
Chhattisgarh, murder
Image Source : ANI Representative Image

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his 26-year-old partner before dying by suicide on a railway track in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, the police said on Sunday (July 7), citing preliminary investigation. The woman was identified as Vani Goyal, who was found dead inside a hotel room, while the man was Vishal Garg, who was lying dead on the railway track near Urkura railway station earlier in the day. Vani’s family members, residing in the Saraswati police station area, had lodged a missing complaint on Saturday. The police launched a search operation after the receipt of information, an official said.

"Vani Goyal's mobile location was tracked in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, following which a police team rushed there. Police personnel found her mobile phone but could not locate her," he said.

Vishal was a resident of Ambikapur city in Surguja district.

How did the police retrieve her body?

The police received inputs that Vani’s body was found on the floor of a room at Hotel Babylon Inn in the Jail Road area of Raipur, the official said.

The preliminary investigation indicated that she was beaten and strangled to death, he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be identified in the postmortem report.

Documents and CCTV footage show that the duo checked in inside the hotel at around 1:30 pm on Saturday. "Preliminary investigation suggests that Garg allegedly murdered the woman before committing suicide. However, investigation into the case is underway," he added.

 

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: In honour killing, woman charred to death by father, brother over inter-caste marriage

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Chhattisgarh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement