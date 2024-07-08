Man kills girlfriend in hotel room, dies by suicide on railway tracks in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his 26-year-old partner before dying by suicide on a railway track in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, the police said on Sunday (July 7), citing preliminary investigation. The woman was identified as Vani Goyal, who was found dead inside a hotel room, while the man was Vishal Garg, who was lying dead on the railway track near Urkura railway station earlier in the day. Vani’s family members, residing in the Saraswati police station area, had lodged a missing complaint on Saturday. The police launched a search operation after the receipt of information, an official said.

"Vani Goyal's mobile location was tracked in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, following which a police team rushed there. Police personnel found her mobile phone but could not locate her," he said.

Vishal was a resident of Ambikapur city in Surguja district.

How did the police retrieve her body?

The police received inputs that Vani’s body was found on the floor of a room at Hotel Babylon Inn in the Jail Road area of Raipur, the official said.

The preliminary investigation indicated that she was beaten and strangled to death, he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be identified in the postmortem report.

Documents and CCTV footage show that the duo checked in inside the hotel at around 1:30 pm on Saturday. "Preliminary investigation suggests that Garg allegedly murdered the woman before committing suicide. However, investigation into the case is underway," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: In honour killing, woman charred to death by father, brother over inter-caste marriage