ITBP constable shoots senior colleague dead with service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Raipur The tragic event took place at the ITBP's 38th Battalion camp located under the jurisdiction of Kharora police station. The exact reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained, as per police.

A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly shot dead his senior colleague with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred at the camp of ITBP's 38th battalion under the Kharora police station limits in the morning, said Lal Umed Singh, Raipur senior superintendent of police.

As per preliminary information, constable Saroj Kumar allegedly opened fire at Assistant Sub-Inspector Devender Singh Dahiya with his service weapon, killing him, he said. The official said a police team was rushed to the spot after being alerted. The exact reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained, he added.

ITBP, state police arrest Naxal in Raipur

Earlier on March 12, the ITBP and state police apprehended an alleged Naxal overground worker from the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Chhattisgarh, officials said. A joint team of the ITBP 27th Battalion and district police arrested Mohan Gawde (34), a resident of Kanker district, they said.

Gawde was an overground worker (OGW) for the Maoists who helped them in logistics supply and collection of illegal levy from local operators, the officials alleged.

Addressing a press conference, ITBP Commandant (27th Battalion) Vivek Kumar Pandey and Superintendent of Police Y P Singh said the security forces are working to ensure that the area bordering Maharashtra remains free from Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities.

(With PTI inputs)