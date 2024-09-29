Five security personnel injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

IED blast: As many as five security personnel were injured in an explosion caused by a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning, said police.

The incident took place in the Tarrem police station area when a team of security personnel from the Chinngelur Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp was conducting a demining exercise to detect and neutralise IEDs.

Condition of jawans stable

During the demining exercise, the security team found a wire connected to the pressure IED, and while attempting to locate the bomb, it exploded, injuring five personnel with splinters.

The injured personnel were given initial medical treatment and later transferred to the Bijapur district hospital. Officials confirmed that their condition is stable and out of danger.

2 CAF personnel killed, two injured

Earlier on September 18, two personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) were killed, and two others injured when a colleague opened fire using his service weapon at their camp in Balrampur district. The incident occurred in the 'B' company of the CAF's 11th battalion, situated in the Bhutahi Mod area, approximately 400 km from Raipur, the state capital.

According to Inspector General of Police Ankit Garg, constable Ajay Sidar discharged his Insas rifle, resulting in the immediate death of Constable Rupesh Patel at the scene. Another constable, Sandip Pandey, succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. The two injured personnel, Ambuj Shukla and Rahul Baghel were rushed to a community health center in Kusmi. Shukla is currently being transferred to Ambikapur for further medical treatment.

(With PTI inputs)

