'I am also an Indian citizen': Dhirendra Shastri responds to chartered aircraft controversy

New Delhi:

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri, who is presently visiting Chhattisgarh, reached the state a few days ago to attend a religious programme in Bhilai, located in Durg district, on December 25, accompanied by state minister Guru Khushwant Saheb. Shastri’s arrival sparked a political controversy after he was reportedly flown to the venue in a government aircraft. The Congress party questioned the move, accusing the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government of misusing public funds for a private religious programme.

Shastri breaks silence on stage

Amid the growing debate, Dhirendra Shastri addressed the issue publicly from the stage during a religious event, in the presence of Minister Guru Khushwant Saheb. Pointing towards the minister, Shastri said it was uncertain whether arrangements would be made to send him back, adding that while questions were being raised about his arrival, the responsibility lay with those who arranged his travel.

He said that he was being questioned over the mode of transport used for his visit, saying he was an Indian citizen and not a foreigner, and therefore should not be singled out over such matters.

Questions selective criticism

Taking a sharper tone, Shastri said that people who harm the country or loot public resources are allowed to travel freely, but someone promoting Sanatan values, supporting cancer hospitals, helping conduct marriages for underprivileged girls, and working against drug addiction was being questioned for flying in an aircraft.

He said such criticism reflected a flawed mindset and added that he was avoiding further comments to prevent another controversy. Shastri said he harboured no ill will towards anyone who criticised him. He also thanked those who spoke in his support, noting that public debate often gets amplified further by media coverage.

(Inputs: Sikandar Khan)