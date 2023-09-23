Chhattisgarh govt to provide coaching for competitive exams to school students under new scheme

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh: Schools students in Chhattisgarh's Raipur will be given coaching for engineering and medical competitive exams, according to an announcement by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The coaching to school students will be given under a new scheme called 'Swami Atmanand Coaching'.

Preparations to provide coaching to students are underway at 150 centers. The coaching will commence from September 25.

There will be resource centers for coaching in Durg, Bilaspur and Korba districts also.

DMs and district education officers have been given instructions to make arrangements for coaching.

