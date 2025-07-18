ED raids residence of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's son in connection with liquor scam The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Bhilai residence early today in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday morning conducted a raid at the residence of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam in the state.

Early morning raid at Bhilai residence

An ED team, backed by a large contingent of CRPF personnel, arrived at Baghel’s Bhilai-3 residence around 6:00 AM in three vehicles. Officers immediately began search operations, which are part of a larger probe into money laundering and corruption within the state's liquor distribution network.

This is not the first time ED has raided premises linked to the Baghel family. In March 2025, the agency searched 14 locations in Durg district, including the residence of Chaitanya Baghel and properties connected to Laxmi Narayan Bansal (aka Pappu Bansal). That operation led to seizure of cash and the use of note-counting machines.

Bhupesh Baghel responds on social media

Reacting to the fresh raid, Bhupesh Baghel posted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “ED has arrived. Today is the last day of the assembly session. The issue of trees being cut in Tamnar for Adani was supposed to be raised today. Sahib has sent ED to my Bhilai residence.”

The former CM’s remarks appear to suggest political motivations behind the timing of the raid.

Liquor Scam: Massive loss to state exchequer

The ED claims that the liquor scam caused a loss of over Rs 2,161 crore to the Chhattisgarh government between 2019 and 2022, during the previous Congress regime. Proceeds of the crime were allegedly laundered through a network of businessmen, contractors, and senior government officials.

Key players and political involvement

According to ED findings, several high-profile individuals were involved, including:

Anwar Dhebar

Anil Tuteja

Other politically connected figures

The ED has also alleged that former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma received monthly cash kickbacks from the scam’s proceeds.

How the liquor syndicate operated

The illegal syndicate used various tactics to siphon funds and manipulate the liquor market:

Bribes from Distillers: Kickbacks were taken on every case of liquor sold through the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL).

Unrecorded Sale of Country Liquor: Government-run shops allegedly sold liquor off-the-books, diverting revenue to the syndicate.

Market Cartelization: Distillers who paid bribes were awarded fixed market shares.

Foreign Liquor Trade Manipulation: Holders of FL-10A licenses were reportedly charged large bribes to enter the foreign liquor business.

Property seizures and ongoing investigation

As part of its investigation, the ED has attached assets worth Rs 205 crore so far. More raids, asset seizures, and legal action are expected as the agency follows the money trail.

Political heat intensifies

The Congress Party has condemned the raids, calling them “blatant political vendetta”. Party leaders accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing federal agencies to silence opposition voices ahead of key elections.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in Chhattisgarh remains tense, with the ED crackdown likely to be a flashpoint in upcoming campaigns.