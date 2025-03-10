Chhattisgarh: ED raids Bhupesh Baghel's son, others in liquor scam case, Congress leader reacts The Enforcement Directorate has raided 14 locations in Chhattisgarh, including properties linked to Bhupesh Baghel’s son, Chaitanya Baghel, in connection with an alleged liquor scam involving the siphoning off Rs. 2,161 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 10, 2025, carried out raids at 14 locations in Durg district, Chhattisgarh, as part of its ongoing investigation into a massive liquor scam linked to a money laundering case. Among the premises searched were those connected to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, including the residence of his son, Chaitanya Baghel, and the properties of his close associates, including Laxmi Narayan Bansal, also known as Pappu Bansal.

Background of case

The liquor scam is said to have caused a massive loss of approximately Rs. 2,161 crore to the state's exchequer, with proceeds from the crime allegedly siphoned off through various fraudulent schemes. According to the Enforcement Directorate, Chaitanya Baghel is believed to be one of the recipients of these illicit funds.

The ED is investigating how the funds were laundered through a network of government officials, businessmen, and contractors involved in the state's liquor distribution system. These funds were allegedly used to enrich the beneficiaries of the scam, which reportedly involved several high-ranking political and bureaucratic figures. The diversion of excise duty collections and other fraudulent activities were at the heart of the investigation.

Chaitanya Baghel's alleged role

While no direct official statement has yet linked Chaitanya Baghel to the scam, the raid on his properties signifies the ED's suspicion regarding his role in the illicit operations. The investigation is focused on financial transactions and business dealings that may be connected to the larger liquor syndicate. Investigators are particularly looking into whether any funds linked to the scam were funneled into businesses or assets linked to Chaitanya Baghel and his associates.

Authorities are probing whether his family, due to its political influence, benefited from the diversion of excise duty collections and other illegal activities. As the investigation continues, the Enforcement Directorate is determined to track down all those responsible and ensure accountability, regardless of their political status or connections.

Statement from Bhupesh Baghel’s office

In response to the raids, the office of Bhupesh Baghel issued a statement saying, "When the false case, which has been ongoing for seven years, was dismissed in court, today, the guests of the ED entered the Bhilai residence of former CM and Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel. If someone is trying to stop Congress in Punjab through this conspiracy, then it is a misunderstanding." The statement suggested that the raids were politically motivated and part of an ongoing attempt to undermine the Congress party's leadership.