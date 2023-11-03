Friday, November 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Bhupesh Baghel paid Rs 508 crore by Mahadev App promoters, claims ED

Bhupesh Baghel paid Rs 508 crore by Mahadev App promoters, claims ED

Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases of November 7 and November 17.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2023 20:00 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Image Source : FILE Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed that a cash courier, arrested with over Rs 5 crore in cash, has told the probe agency that the online Mahadev betting app has paid Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Rs 508 crores till now.

Asim Das, the courier, has been arrested by the agency after it recovered Rs 5.39 crore from him in the poll-bound state. The Mahadev online betting app and its promoters are being investigated by the ED under the anti-money laundering law.

"From the questioning of Asim Das, and from the forensic examination of the phone recovered from him, and examination of an email sent by Shubam Soni (one of the high ranking accused of Mahadev network) many startling allegations have come forth, namely, that regular payments have been made in the past and so far around Rs 508 crore have been paid by Mahadev APP promoters to Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh," the ED said in a statement.

"These are subject matter of investigation," it said. Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases of November 7 and November 17. 

ALSO READ | Land misuse probe: ED registers money laundering case against Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh polls: Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto 'Modi ki Guarantee 2023'

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Ed News

Latest News