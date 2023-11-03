Bhupesh Baghel paid Rs 508 crore by Mahadev App promoters, claims ED

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed that a cash courier, arrested with over Rs 5 crore in cash, has told the probe agency that the online Mahadev betting app has paid Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Rs 508 crores till now.

Asim Das, the courier, has been arrested by the agency after it recovered Rs 5.39 crore from him in the poll-bound state. The Mahadev online betting app and its promoters are being investigated by the ED under the anti-money laundering law.

"From the questioning of Asim Das, and from the forensic examination of the phone recovered from him, and examination of an email sent by Shubam Soni (one of the high ranking accused of Mahadev network) many startling allegations have come forth, namely, that regular payments have been made in the past and so far around Rs 508 crore have been paid by Mahadev APP promoters to Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh," the ED said in a statement.

"These are subject matter of investigation," it said. Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases of November 7 and November 17.

